Farhan Akhtar confirms ‘Don 3’ production plans

Lately, rumours are swirling that ‘Don 3′ makers have pushed Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani’s film. Back in 2023, Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don. These came after the makers faced backlash for their casting choices, given that Shah Rukh Khan’s stint as the titular character dominated viewers’ hearts. As Ranveer Singh took over the Bollywood’s Badshah’s role, several cinephiles expressed displeasure. Now, Akhtar has quashed delay rumours and confirmed the production plans.

In a recent interview with India Today, Farhan Akhtar revealed ‘Don 3’ production plans. When the interviewer probed about the project, Akhtar said, “I am not dodging any questions. Don 3 is starting this year, and 120 Bahadur will release at the end of the year.”

Last year, in November, Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment also issued a statement confirming the project. “The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true.” This confirms that the filming will commence in June 2025, as planned previously. Moreover, the statement iterated that the makers are ensuring that they honour the legacy of the celebrated film franchise, promising a thrilling spectacle. Additionally, the makers are not shying away from pushing their boundaries to set new benchmarks. “With the timelines firmly in place, the mandates for Don 3 remain ambitious—delivering a cinematic spectacle that lives up to the franchise’s legacy while setting new benchmarks.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker dropped the casting announcement in August 2023 with a tantalising video. The dimly lit clip featured the new Don emerging from the shadows as Ranveer exuded confidence, charm, and thrill. Joining the ‘Simbba’ actor in the film is Kiara Advani. She previously took to X to express her elation over being a part of the iconic franchise. “Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together.”

Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram, promising fans to keep the legacy of the ‘Don’ franchise alive. He said, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years.”

