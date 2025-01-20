Farah Khan reveals SRK gifts her a car for every film

Farah Khan and SRK’s friendship and string of collaborations go long back. Farah started her Bollywood journey as a choreographer and emerged as a top contender in the arena. She has choreographed hits like ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Munni’ among others. However, her talent doesn’t end there. In 2004, Farah Khan made her directorial debut with ‘Main Hoon Na’ which emerged as an iconic blockbuster. The film starred Bollywood’s Badshah, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty in key roles. Moreover, Farah and SRK also collaborated on hits like ‘Om Shanti Om.’ Recently, the filmmaker revealed that King Khan gifts her a car for every film they make.

During her appearance on Archana Puran Singh’s vlog, Farah Khan said that the “most expensive gift” that she has ever received from a star is a car. “Shah Rukh gifts me cars after every film,” she said. When Archana suggested that she should make the next one soon, Farah agreed. She also jokingly added, “Yes, I want to. It’s been a while, and I want a new car also.” After ‘Happy New Year,’ SRK gifted Farah a Mercedes SUV. Previously, he also gifted her a Mercedes after ‘Om Shanti Om,’ and a Hyundai Terracan after ‘Main Hoon Na.’

The bond between Farah and SRK goes beyond films. Previously the filmmaker revealed that when she was trying to get pregnant, she faced several lows. During the tough time, SRK was by her side. “One day, in the middle of the day, I got a call from the doctor, and she said it’s not happened this time. We were shooting a comic scene, and Shah Rukh knew something was wrong, because I was going to cry. So, he called for a break and took me into his van, where I sobbed for one hour,” she disclosed on Nova IVF Fertility’s YouTube channel. She also stated that when she eventually gave birth to her triplets, the superstar gifted her a special pram from Harrod’s.

Moving ahead, Farah Khan hasn’t donned the director’s hat for a decade now. Fans are eagerly waiting for her grand comeback.