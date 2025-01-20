Kangana Ranaut reveals financial troubles while making ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut’s period film ‘Emergency’ hit theatres on January 17, after receiving censor clearance. The film chronicles the politically charged atmosphere of the 1970s Emergency period in India. It promises to offer a view of a defining moment in the nation’s socio-political history. The title was initially going to release on September 6, 2024. However, it was in troubled waters for a long time. ‘Emergency’ didn’t receive the certification initially and attracted backlash from several Sikh organisations for its portrayal of the community. Now, the actress has opened up on the challenges she faced while financing the film. Kangana Ranaut reveals that no OTT or producer was keen on backing her and she had to mortgage her house.

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Kangana Ranaut shared that she had to mortgage her house to make ‘Emergency.’ She said, “Of course, I had financial issues while making the film.” She explained, “A lot of people backed out. Nobody was buying it. No OTT platform was ready to purchase it. I had to mortgage my house to make the film. I did go through these issues but I didn’t have someone to go to and cry to.”

Moreover, the politician-actor also talked about the multiple cases people filed against her and the film. “I never had a PR team to promote myself. But people against me hired PRs to harm my image. They randomly put cases against me calling me psycho, chudail, and stalker. They spoke so much bad about me. Nobody speaks about a woman like that.”

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Kangana expressed her regret over choosing a theatrical release. Moreover, she vowed to stay away from political projects. Talking about the certification delay and mandated cuts with News18, she expressed her initial fear about the film’s fate. “I was scared. I did feel that it was a wrong decision to release it in theatres.” She added, “I thought that I could’ve got a better deal on OTT and that would mean that I didn’t have to go through any censorship. I was scared that my film would be dissected aur pata nahi kya kya nikaal denge aur kya rakhenge (I didn’t know what they would censor and what all they would keep).”

She added, “I’m never making a political film again. I’m not very motivated. It’s so difficult to make one. I now understand why not many people do it, especially on real-life characters.”

Apart from headlining the film, Kangana Ranaut is also serving as the director and co-producer of ‘Emergency.’ Apart from her, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.