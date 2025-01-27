Fans react to Shahid Kapoor’s remark on ‘Jab We Met’s Geet and Aditya’s divorce

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s classic rom-com ‘Jab We Met’ commands a massive fanbase. The 2007 film emerged as a blockbuster and became an iconic title of its genre. Even after years since its release, the cast and director Imtiaz Ali still get questions about the film. As Shahid gears up for the release of his highly-awaited actioner, ‘Deva’ he recently weighed in on Imtiaz Ali’s comment on the film. Earlier, the ace filmmaker stated that the film’s characters, Geet and Aditya would be visiting a divorce lawyer today.

During his interaction with The Indian Express, Shahid Kapoor weighed in on the debate. “That’s a fun idea that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they are frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, ‘She is her favourite, who can ever put up with her?’” He iterated that he did not want to disappoint his fans. However, he would like to go by what the director has to say. “If our filmmaker thinks these two will divorce each other, then who am I to come in between? I am just an actor.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)



Following this several users took to social media to react to the actor’s comments. One user noted, “She loved Anshuman more than herself btw.” The reference is to Kareena’s character going to lengths to marry her boyfriend in the film. Others also took a dig at Shahid and Kareena’s real-life breakup took place around that time. One wrote, “What a shot fired at Bebo. Shahid is the Vibe!”. Another compared his ‘Jab We Met’ Character to his role in ‘Kabir Singh.’ “He’s more Kabir Singh than Aditya IRL.” Another added, “Wow! It’s so sad that he actually said that. Kareena dodged a bullet and got her nawab. Jokes on Shahid.”

Meanwhile, one user wrote, “Geet, in real life, understood that Aditya was not that rich as he was in the movie, she would not be able to compromise her desires as she loves herself more. Saif was perfect for her look-wise, family-wise and money-wise, so she is intelligent else her life would be pissed off with Aditya.”

Also Read: Deva’s game-changing scene filmed under top-secret conditions

Moving ahead, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of ‘Deva’ in full throttle. Rosshan Andrrews is taking charge as the director and Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are bankrolling the title. The explosive action thriller ‘Deva’ is going to release on January 31.