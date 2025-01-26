Deva’s game-changing scene filmed under top-secret conditions

The buzz around ‘Deva’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is unstoppable as the film inches closer to its release on January 31, 2025. Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, this action-packed thriller has already captured attention with its gripping trailer and pulsating music. However, what has intrigued fans even more is the revelation of a tightly guarded scene that promises to be Deva’s game-changer in the storyline.

An insider spilled the beans, saying, “One of the most crucial scenes in ‘Deva’ was filmed under extreme secrecy. Only a handpicked crew was present on set to maintain confidentiality. The scene is central to the narrative, and the filmmakers were determined to protect its impact. The atmosphere was charged, with every precaution taken to prevent any leaks.”

Adding to the film’s appeal is its dynamic soundtrack. Composer Vishal Mishra, working with Andrrews for the first time, has created an album that has already struck a chord with fans.

Raj Shekhar’s evocative lyrics bring life to the songs, while Jakes Bejoy’s intense background score marks his third collaboration with the director.

The music rollout has been equally thrilling. The teaser of “Marji Cha Maalik,” first heard in the motion poster, dropped on January 1, 2025, sparking excitement. Following this, the energetic track “Bhasad Macha” was released on January 11, 2025, and quickly became a hit.

After overwhelming demand, the full version of “Marji Cha Maalik” was unveiled on January 24, 2025, adding to the film’s growing anticipation.