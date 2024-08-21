Esha Deol shares heartwarming photo with dad Dharmendra

On Tuesday, Esha Deol delighted her social media followers by posting a heartwarming photo with her father, the legendary actor Dharmendra. The image quickly captured the hearts of fans, showcasing a tender moment between the father and daughter.

In the charming photo, Dharmendra is seen relaxing on a sofa while Esha sits beside him, hugging him affectionately. Both are beaming with joy as they pose for the camera, their bond evident in their shared smiles.

Accompanying the photo, Esha wrote a touching message: “You mean the world to me, you are my everything.” The post reflects the deep affection and respect she has for her father, emphasizing the strong family ties they share.

Dharmendra, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, has had a prolific career spanning several decades. Known for his versatility, he has acted in a variety of genres, from romance and action to comedy. His notable films include classics like “Phool Aur Patthar,” “Aankhen,” and “Sholay.” Recently, he appeared in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” Fans are eagerly anticipating his next project, “Ikkis,” directed by Sriram Raghavan, which is set for release on January 10, 2025. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Dharmendra’s personal life has also been a subject of much interest. He married actress Hema Malini in 1980 after meeting her on the set of the film “Tum Haseen Main Jawan” in 1970. Although Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur and had four children from that marriage, he and Hema Malini’s love story eventually led to their union. Together, they have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

The Deol family has long been celebrated in the Indian film industry, and this latest social media post by Esha Deol adds a personal touch to their public image, offering fans a glimpse into the affectionate family dynamics that continue to resonate with audiences.