Shiloh Jolie officially drops ‘Pitt’ surname

In a recent legal update, Shiloh Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has officially dropped her father’s surname. The name change, which now officially makes her Shiloh Jolie, received court approval nearly two months after she first filed for it.

Shiloh, who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie Pitt, submitted her request for the name change on her 18th birthday, May 27. The court process required a public notice in the Los Angeles Times, a legal necessity in California for such changes. Despite a smooth start, the process faced a minor hiccup in July when a clerical error led to a delay in her hearing.

Peter K Levine, Shiloh’s attorney, explained the situation, stating that the court could not complete the necessary background check in time, resulting in the hearing being rescheduled to August 19.

This name change reflects a broader trend among the Jolie-Pitt children following their parents’ separation in 2016. Shiloh’s sister Vivienne has also opted to drop “Pitt,” using just Jolie in her professional engagements, such as her recent appearance in the Broadway musical ‘The Outsiders’ alongside their mother. Similarly, Zahara Jolie has adopted her new surname publicly in connection with her studies at Spelman College.

The Jolie-Pitt family has a history of adjusting their names. Angelina Jolie, born Angelina Jolie Voight, changed her last name to her middle name after dropping her father’s surname. Similarly, Brad Pitt, whose full legal name is William Bradley Pitt, has used his middle name in his professional career.

Shiloh’s decision to drop “Pitt” aligns with a personal choice reflecting her identity and autonomy as she steps into adulthood.