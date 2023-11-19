Emraan Hashmi Reflects on ‘Koffee With Karan’ Controversy

Emraan Hashmi, known for his role as Aatish Rehman in the film Tiger 3, recently delved into a past controversy during a candid conversation with Zoom. Reflecting on an episode from 2014’s Koffee With Karan, Emraan admitted to having inadvertently “made many enemies” in the industry.

In the infamous rapid-fire round, the actor, accompanied by his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, didn’t mince words when asked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Responding promptly, Emraan labeled her as “plastic.” This candid remark stirred up a storm, prompting the actor to later clarify his statement.

When questioned about the aftermath of the controversial Koffee With Karan episode, Emraan expressed reluctance to return to such talk shows, citing the intensity of the experience as a reason. He revealed, “If I go on Koffee With Karan again, I will end up making a mess of things again. I think I will give worse answers in the rapid-fire round than I did before. Because it is your opinion. I don’t have anything against these people. I just want to win the hamper. It just becomes like a competitive thing. And then you say these weird things.”

Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi emphasized the transformative impact of the incident on his talk show participation, stating, “I think it is too much to handle.” His aversion to returning to the talk show circuit stems from the fear of inadvertently making controversial statements once more.

The actor’s revelations shed light on the dynamic and competitive nature of celebrity talk shows, where the quest for the coveted hamper sometimes leads to unfiltered, albeit regrettable, responses. Despite acknowledging the fallout from his past remarks, Emraan Hashmi remains pragmatic about the potential for repeating history on the Koffee With Karan stage. In the world of showbiz, where opinions and comments are magnified, Emraan Hashmi’s frank reflections offer a glimpse into the challenges and pitfalls of navigating the entertainment industry’s social landscape.