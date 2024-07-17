Prosenjit Chatterjee reflects on Aishwarya Rai and their iconic film ‘Chokher Bali’

Veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who recently received critical acclaim for his performance in Ajogyo alongside Rituparna Sengupta, reminisced about his hit film with Aishwarya Rai, Chokher Bali. Based on the eponymous novel by Rabindranath Tagore, the 2003 film was a directorial venture of the celebrated late Rituparno Ghosh. Speaking with Mamaraazzi, the 61-year-old star recalled working with Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai and revealed her fondness for Bengali cuisine.

In the candid conversation, the Pratibad actor praised the Devdas actress, saying, “Aishwarya was very good. She is very sweet. We still meet sometimes.” He also shared an interesting anecdote from the set, revealing that he had frequent but friendly arguments with director Rituparno Ghosh, who was also a close friend. Rai was amused as she observed their banter while indulging in delectable Bengali breakfasts on set, wondering why seasoned professionals engaged in such lively arguments.

He shared that Rai would often ask them, “‘You are the topmost hero and he is the topmost director. So why are you both fighting on the sets?’ Ritu and I had done many films together; we were like friends but often fought on set.” Despite the frequent tussles, the actor affirmed that they all shared a strong sense of camaraderie and had a memorable experience filming the hit movie.

Reflecting on shooting bold and emotional scenes with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star, Prosenjit Chatterjee lauded Rai, recalling the experience as “wonderful” and “magical.” The Juilbee star praised Rai for her professionalism and dedication, stating, “Whenever we went on set, it was magic. She was very nice. Every moment was wonderful. We had a lot of bold and emotional scenes in Chokher Bali, and everything was done well because Ritu was there.”

The celebrated star spoke highly of Rai’s husband, Abhishek Bachchan, calling him affectionate and appreciating the bond they share off-screen. He asserted, “Abhishek is one of the sweetest boys I have met. He is very affectionate. They both are very nice.”

On the professional front, Prosenjit’s last work was Ajogyo and will next appear in Sajhghor, Daktar Kaku, and Devi Chowdhurani. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai last appeared in Ponniyin Selvan: II.