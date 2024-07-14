Kim Kardashian takes selfie with Aishwarya Rai, fans call it ‘hollywood meets bollywood’

In a dazzling display of glamour and joy, international icon Kim Kardashian made headlines during her recent visit to Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Arriving with her sister Khloe, Kim’s presence added a touch of Hollywood sparkle to the star-studded celebration.

On Sunday, Kim took to Instagram to share a delightful selfie with Bollywood legend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The photo captures the two beauties beaming as they pose together, sending fans into a frenzy across social media.

The wedding, which took place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, marked a grand union between Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The event attracted an impressive guest list, including Bollywood heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, alongside Kim Kardashian herself, showcasing the blend of business, politics, and entertainment at the celebration.

Radhika Merchant was the epitome of elegance throughout the festivities, particularly during her vidaai ceremony. She stunned in a traditional ivory and red lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the wedding, before changing into a striking sindoori red outfit by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. This ensemble featured exquisite Karchobi work on a backless blouse, paired with a brocade silk lehenga adorned with vibrant Banarasi prints, reflecting both cultural heritage and contemporary style.

Radhika’s look was meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, who ensured every detail resonated with elegance. The ensemble complemented with a flowing Banarasi silk dupatta that trailed dramatically behind her, adding to her regal presence on such a momentous day. Her choice of heirloom jewellery, studded with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, further enhanced her royal appearance, making her one of the most memorable brides of the year.

The celebrations continue as the couple gears up for the ‘Mangal Utsav’ reception on July 14, promising more unforgettable moments for the couple and their illustrious guests.