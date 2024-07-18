Abhishek Bachchan liking post on ‘grey divorces’ sparks rumours of separation from Aishwarya Rai

Rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s divorce have been on the rise since the Ambani wedding when Aishwarya and her daughter arrived separately from other members of the Bachchan family. Amid these speculations, Abhishek’s recent social media activity has garnered people’s attention.

He recently liked a post on rising “ grey divorce” in the world. The post was shared by author Heena Khandelwal and had an image that read, “When love Stops being easy”.

The post read, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions.”

“Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces’ or ‘silver splitters’—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising” it added.

Abhishek’s like on the post have generated mixed reactions among the people. While some have raised speculation on divorce, others have defended the “like” as being a general thing without any implicit meaning.

The speculations started with the couple’s separate arrival at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12. However, in the other pictures of the function, the couple can be seen together along with their daughter.

They got married in 2007 in a grand wedding hosted at Abhishek’s father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow named “Prateeksha”. The couple’s daughter, Aaradhya, was born in 2011.