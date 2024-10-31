Diwali 2024: Karan Johar shares festive moment with family

Bollywood director Karan Johar welcomed the Diwali season by sharing a charming family photo featuring his mother, Hiroo Johar, and his twin children, Yash and Roohi. The family looked radiant in traditional attire.

Johar posted the image on social media, with a heartfelt caption: “From us to you… we wish you the best festive season and all the love, joy, mutual respect, and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest… thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always dressing us on special occasions.”

Fans quickly joined in to wish the Johar family a warm Diwali. One admirer commented, “How adorable Yash and Roohi look in ethnic outfits!”

Another follower simply said, “Happy Diwali to the Johar family!”

Alongside celebrating Diwali, Karan Johar took a moment on social media to honor the eighth anniversary of his 2016 romantic drama ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Johar wrote, “Words from the heart. To all the hearts and for all the hearts… #8YearsOfADHM #AeDilHaiMushkil.”

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ marked Johar’s return to the director’s chair after four years. It was was a film that touched on themes of love, heartbreak, and friendship.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film struck a chord with audiences. It also featured cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Lisa Haydon, as well as Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

The movie’s soundtrack, including hit songs like ‘Channa Mereya’, the title track ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Bulleya’, ‘The Breakup Song’, and ‘Cutipie’, remains beloved by fans and continues to be played years after its release.