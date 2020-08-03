Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise is taking a different route now. With speculations rife that Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian has some connection with the actor’s death, Disha’s mother recently clarified that her daughter’s death on June 8 has no connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Disha has worked with Sushant for a short period of time.

According to Disha’s mother, while she is open to an investigation into her daughter’s death, she doesn’t want to experience the same pain all over again.

Talking about the cases, Disha’s mother, in an interview, said, “This cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death, she never took his name. We didn’t know that she was Sushant’s manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection after meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time.”

She further said that her daughter had earlier worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for two years. “She worked with her for three films: Jazbaa, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sarabjit,” she said. She added that Disha was a bit tense after she was asked to work on Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding but was later removed from the deal.

“She was at home, she couldn’t celebrate her birthday on June 26. She used to work all the time. She was a bit tense during lockdown due to work but I wasn’t aware that she was depressed. She used to enjoy every moment and used to love travelling.”

Talking about her last chat with Disha, her mother said, “She said her friends were there and she was busy cooking for them. I can’t doubt her friends, they were with her since school.”

She added that the family ‘don’t doubt anyone’. “She was at home during the entire lockdown. She had just gone for the shoot of her fiance’s show one day. She was happy at that time and didn’t look tense,” she added.

Disha’s mother also denied that they were being threatened by anyone. “I am not afraid of anything. I am not going to get my daughter back. I don’t care what happens to me. My life has no value. Disha was my future and now she’s not here and now I don’t even worry about her. What more can happen in our life no?,” she said.

On being asked if Bihar Police should investigate the matter, Disha’s mother said, “We are pained by reopening everything. I don’t know how long will they dig into the matter. Our daughter is not going to come back. If I could bring back my daughter by reopening the matter, we would have done something. We are open to investigation if anyone has done something wrong. Just don’t bother us.”