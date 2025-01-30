‘Deewaar’ turns 50: Iconic film to get free screening in Mumbai!

As Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s iconic film ‘Deewaar’ marks its 50th anniversary this year, a special screening of the legendary movie will take place on February 1 at Regal Cinema in Mumbai.

The event, organized by The Film Heritage Foundation, promises to be a nostalgic experience for film lovers.

‘Deewaar’, which hit theaters on January 24, 1975, was a major milestone in Bollywood. Directed by Yash Chopra and written by the celebrated screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, the film became an instant classic, thanks to its compelling narrative and powerful performances.

The story of two brothers—one a police officer and the other a feared gangster—captivated audiences, and its themes of morality, family, and conflict still resonate today.

The film not only solidified Amitabh Bachchan’s status as Bollywood’s Angry Young Man but also cemented his place in the hearts of millions of fans. Shashi Kapoor’s heartfelt line, “Mere paas maa hai,” has become one of the most quoted dialogues in Indian cinematic history.

‘Deewaar’ also features standout performances from Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Singh, and its impact on popular culture remains undeniable. Its success not only contributed to the rise of Amitabh Bachchan’s career but also shaped the landscape of Indian cinema in the 1970s.

The special screening at Regal Cinema, scheduled for 6:00 PM, is free and open to the public. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, giving fans of all ages the chance to relive the magic of this cinematic gem.

The Film Heritage Foundation expressed their gratitude to Rajiv Rai and Trimurti Films for making this tribute to ‘Deewaar’ possible.