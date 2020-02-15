Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were on vacations at an undisclosed location. Since then, the Chhapaak actress has kept on treating her fans by sharing glimpses of their vacation.

As per media reports, the duo returned on Thursday and was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

On Valentine’s Day, Deepika took to her official Instagram and shared a picture of her husband with a hilarious caption.

The Padmaavat actress wrote, “In other news, Cleopatra is very busy as you can see… @ranveersingh (sic).” In the pic, Ranveer can be seen lying with a face-mask on, his eyes closed.

Replying to Deepika’s epic caption, Ranveer commented, “Meri nikhri twacha ka raaz toh … tum ho!”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of Deepika Padukone. The actor captioned the post as, “Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! #apnatimeaayega #throwback”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 and their wedding pictures looked straight out of the pages of a fairytale. The couple often shares endearing pictures together, giving fans a reason to smile.

On the work front, they will be sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83. The story of the film revolves around how former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev led us to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup of 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika essays the role of his wife.