Deepika Padukone misses ‘Fighter’ trailer launch due to illness

In a surprising turn of events, Deepika Padukone is going to miss the much-anticipated trailer launch of Hrithik Roshan starrer “Fighter”. The actress took to her Instagram story on January 15th to share the unfortunate news, citing her illness as the reason behind her absence.

In a heartfelt message, Padukone expressed her regret about missing the event, addressing her team as her ‘squadron’ with a series of emojis depicting illness. She extended her best wishes to the Fighter team with a punch emoji, indicating her support despite her inability to attend the trailer launch. Her message read, “Will miss my squadron (multiple emojis with ill faces) Good Luck Team! (punch emoji) #Fighter #Fightertrailer.”

“Fighter,” directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Anand and Ramon Chibb, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Talat Aziz. The film, set in the backdrop of an aerial franchise, was initially scheduled for a September 2022 release. However, unforeseen production delays caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic led to a rescheduling of its release date.

The highly-anticipated movie is now ready to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day. “Fighter” marks the third collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand, who previously teamed up for the action-packed blockbusters “Bang Bang!” and “War.”

Fans and the film fraternity alike are eagerly awaiting the trailer launch, hoping to catch a glimpse of the high-octane action and stellar performances promised by the star-studded cast. Despite Deepika Padukone’s absence, her show of support through social media has only intensified the excitement surrounding the upcoming release of “Fighter” on the big screen.