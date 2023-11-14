Deepika Padukone Talks About Nepotism in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone reflects on her early days in Bollywood, revealing the challenges she faced as an outsider. The actor disclosed that, as a teenager, she was advised to pursue a career in Paris or Milan due to her modeling potential. However, she remained steadfast in her commitment to India as her home.

When questioned about navigating the insecurities prevalent among insiders, Deepika candidly responded that she had no alternative. Being an outsider 15 to 20 years ago presented formidable obstacles, especially in an industry where familial connections often played a pivotal role.

Deepika emphasized that articulating issues like nepotism in bollywood is a recent trend, but the reality of its existence has persisted throughout her career.

During her initial years, Deepika grappled with numerous challenges, not just professionally but also personally. As a teenager relocating to a new city without familial or friendly support, she had to handle basic necessities like meals and transportation, often lugging her belongings independently. Despite the hardships, she never viewed these responsibilities as burdensome at the time.

The ‘Om Shanti Om’ star nostalgically recounted her practice of napping during rides home, a habit that occasionally worried her mother about Deepika’s well-being. Looking back on those days, she acknowledges her resilience, telling herself, “Not bad, girl! You did this, and you did it on your own.” Deepika Padukone’s journey serves as a testament to the perseverance required for an outsider to carve a niche in an industry marked by challenges and, at times, exclusivity.