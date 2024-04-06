Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi’s chemistry shines in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ trailer

Romance, humour, and music galore! The trailer of Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ movie is nothing less of a delight to the fans!

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the romantic comedy promises to be a mix of romance, humour, and infectious music.

Directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ marks her feature debut and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19, 2024.

The trailer, released on Saturday, offers a glimpse into the complexities of modern relationships, inviting audiences of all ages to embark on a journey filled with laughter, tears, and love.

The chemistry between Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi comes through in the trailer.

Also starring Illeana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film boasts a stellar cast that is likely to captivate viewers.

The film’s soundtrack features renowned artists such as Lucky Ali, Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla.