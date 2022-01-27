The condition of Lata Mangeshkar continues to improve in the intensive care unit

Her team shared Lata Mangeshkar’s health status via social media on Thursday.

According to a Twitter update, the veteran singer continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and had a “TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning.”. The tweet stated, “Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes.”

To dispel any rumors, Lata Mangeshkar’s team is frequently sharing her health updates.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 10.

(With inputs from ANI)