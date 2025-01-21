Rashmika Mandanna transforms into Maharani Yesubai in ‘Chhaava’ first look

Rashmika Mandanna has unveiled a stunning first look as Maharani Yesubai in the much-anticipated period drama ‘Chhaava’, starring Vicky Kaushal.

The film, set to release on February 14, 2025, has already generated significant buzz, with the makers recently revealing the actress’s regal appearance in the role of the Maratha queen.

The poster, shared by Maddock Films on Instagram, features the actress dressed in a traditional red saree. Rashmika puts on intricate jewelry that enhances her royal aura as Yesubai.

The actress, known for her roles in films like ‘Geetha Govindam’, exudes elegance and strength. She perfectly capturing the essence of Maharani. In the film, she portrays the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the revered Maratha ruler, who is known for his valor and leadership.

The first look poster showcases Rashmika’s versatility, with a series of photos that highlight different expressions. In one, she smiles gracefully, while in another, her face reveals a more intense emotion, ranging from anger to heartbreak.

Maddock Films also teased the film’s upcoming trailer, which is ready to drop soon. The Instagram post captioned, “Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength,” introduces Rashmika as the pride of Swarajya.

‘Chhaava’ is a historical epic that narrates the courageous journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film delves into the warrior king’s life. It focuses on his coronation in 1681 and his subsequent reign. This event marked the beginning of a legendary era for the Maratha Empire.

The film’s producer, Dinesh Vijay of Maddock Films, expressed his pride in bringing the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the big screen.

He emphasized the importance of celebrating the leader’s enduring legacy, which has inspired generations. ‘Chhaava’ marks Maddock Films’ first venture into the historical epic genre.