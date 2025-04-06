Akshaye Khanna joins Prasanth Varma’s mythic superhero epic ‘Mahakali’

Get ready for the next big thing in Indian cinema! After blowing audiences away with ‘Hanu-Man’, director Prasanth Varma is all set to expand his homegrown superhero universe — and he’s bringing in some serious firepower. If the buzz in the industry is anything to go by, none other than Akshaye Khanna is set to be a part of Varma’s highly anticipated third project, ‘Mahakali’.

Yes, the same Akshaye Khanna who recently won hearts and headlines with his intense role in the blockbuster ‘Chhaava’ might just be stepping into the world of capes, myth, and cinematic spectacle.

Here’s the lowdown: ‘Mahakali’ will be the next chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which kickstarted with the surprise Pan-India hit ‘Hanu-Man’.

That film not only carved a new niche in Indian superhero storytelling but also laid the foundation for a larger mythological universe. Now, ‘Mahakali’ is expected to raise the bar even higher — and in more ways than one.

What makes ‘Mahakali’ particularly special? For starters, it might be one of the first Indian superhero films with a woman as the lead.

That’s right — PVCU is gearing up to give Indian audiences a female superhero who’s both fierce and grounded in deep cultural symbolism. And steering this unique vision is director Puja Kolluru, with Prasanth Varma overseeing the project as showrunner.

Back in October last year, Varma had teased this project during Navratri with an electrifying announcement. “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, I’m here to share something very special… The tale of an invincible warrior, the protector of the righteous, and the ultimate destroyer of evil. From the universe of ‘Hanu-Man’, prepare for the rise of ‘Mahakali’.”

To which director Puja Kolluru responded with visible excitement, calling the opportunity to direct a female-led superhero film her dream come true. “Thank you @PrasanthVarma for making my dream of directing a superhero story of a woman come true,” she shared on social media.

Now, with Akshaye Khanna likely joining the ensemble, the project seems to be shifting into top gear. While the details of his role remain under wraps, insiders suggest his character will bring a whole new layer of complexity and gravitas to the PVCU.