Celebs react as PM Modi watches ‘The Sabarmati Report’, his 1st film as Prime Minister!

In a rare cinematic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched ‘The Sabarmati Report’ in Delhi, marking it as the only film he has seen since taking office.

This powerful movie has captured the nation’s attention for its gripping narrative and unflinching portrayal of a sensitive chapter in India’s history, earning accolades from audiences, critics, and political leaders alike.

The screening turned into a momentous occasion, with the film’s cast and team expressing their pride and gratitude. Veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor shared an emotional anecdote, saying, “I told the Honorable Prime Minister that in my 50 years in the film industry, this is the first time I’m watching a film with him, thanks to my daughter. He also mentioned that this was the first movie he’s seen since becoming Prime Minister, which is such a remarkable moment.”

Actor Vikrant Massey, who plays a lead role, couldn’t contain his excitement. “It’s hard to put this into words. Sitting alongside Prime Minister Modi to watch ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is the highest point of my career. I urge everyone to visit their nearest cinemas to watch ‘The Sabarmati Report’. This story deserves your love and attention,” he said.

Co-star Raashii Khanna echoed his sentiments, expressing her gratitude for the PM’s support. “When I signed this film, I never imagined that our Prime Minister would back it so wholeheartedly. First, he tweeted about it, and now he has taken time out of his busy schedule to watch it. This is a career milestone for me. I hope the audience embraces this film just as warmly as he did,” she shared.

Kangana Ranaut, who attended the screening, lauded the film for its fearless storytelling. “This is an essential film about our country’s history. It sheds light on facts that were hidden from the public by previous governments. It’s a bold and truthful depiction of events, and I’m proud to be associated with this moment,” she said.

The film’s narrative has resonated beyond the cinematic world. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other political leaders praised its courage in tackling a difficult subject. In recognition of its significance, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is tax-free in multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha, making it more accessible to audiences nationwide.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is directorial of Dheeraj Sarna and stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. The film delves into a pivotal moment in India’s history.

“This is more than a movie; it’s a piece of our heritage. We all need to acknowledge and understand this,” said Massey.