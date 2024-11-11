Casting directors humiliated Vicky Kaushal in his early days; reveals Sham Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has become one of the leading names in the Hindi film industry today. Following his debut in ‘Masaan,’ which earned him critical acclaim, he has not looked back. The actor has consistently polished his acting prowess and now even his suave dance moves have their own fanbase. Stunt director Sham Kaushal recently shed light on the trials and tribulations his son Vicky Kaushal faced early on in his career. He reveals that despite being associated with the film industry, he never leveraged his connections for his kids, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal. During a recent interview, Sham revealed that casting directors humiliated Vicky and said “Iska kya audition lena?”

During a recent interview, Sham Kaushal disclosed that he sent his kids to ‘normal schools’ to imbibe the value of discipline and hard work in them. When Vicky communicated his interest in joining the film industry to Sham, the stunt director was shocked. However, he supported the aspiring actor as his own bread came from there. “I couldn’t say no because I was earning from the same industry. I thought someone might offer them tea out of respect for me, but nobody would invest crores in a film with them. However, since I also came from a village and worked hard, I believed that if they stayed honest and put in effort, they would not be denied.”

Moving ahead, he revealed that he never used his connections in the industry for Vicky’s career. Moreover, he added that casting directors often dismissed and humiliated Vicky. They used to say “Vicky ka kya audition lena?”. However, Sham advised his son, “Until you experience humiliation, you won’t truly grow. Make that insult your strength.”

The stunt director also recalled Vicky’s apprehensions in doing a small role in a film. “Vicky told me that he got a 3-4 scene in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Many people were telling him not to do that small role, but I always believe beggars can’t be choosers. I told him to listen to his heart. He later called me and said that ‘I keep looking for work and they are giving me work so I want to do it.’ I stood by his decision.”

Vicky Kaushal started his Bollywood journey as an assistant director. The actor has since worked hard to carve a niche for himself. Following his breakthrough role, the actor captivated viewers with his skill in the craft. Moving ahead, Vicky’s next is ‘Chaavaa’ with Rasmika Mandanna. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ in the pipeline.