‘Chhaava’ leaked online, police take action amid box office glory

Vicky Kaushal’s magnum opus ‘Chhaava’ is riding high at the box office, but not without facing an ugly battle against piracy, as it is now leaked online. The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR following the illegal circulation of the film across a staggering 1,818 online links!

Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment—an anti-piracy agency working for Maddock Films—filed the complaint, flagging the alarming number of unauthorized links spreading ‘Chhaava’ like wildfire. Taking swift action, the South Cyber Police Station has booked the culprits under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Copyright Act, the Cinematograph Act (2023 Amendment), and the Information Technology Act.

Despite the piracy setback, ‘Chhaava’ has shattered records at the box office, storming past the ₹500 crore milestone! Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama has officially become Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film ever, surpassing his previous hits like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur,’ and ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

Adding to the film’s glory, none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged its success at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. PM Modi hailed Maharashtra’s contribution to cinema and remarked, “Aur in dino toh, ‘Chhaava’ ki dhoom machi hui hai!”

He also credited Shivaji Sawant’s novel ‘Chhava’ for playing a crucial role in keeping Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy alive.

Overwhelmed by the recognition, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his gratitude, writing, “Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava.”

His co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai in the film, also expressed her appreciation, commenting, “Thank you @narendramodi sir. It’s truly an honour.”

‘Chhaava’ stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb, and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai.