Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ faces box office decline after Nagpur unrest

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ has been making headlines for both its box office performance and an unexpected political unrest in Nagpur.

The film, which showcases the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his resistance against Aurangzeb, has now found itself at the center of Maharashtra’s latest political storm.

Despite a solid run, the film has seen a slowdown at the ticket counters during the weekdays. On Tuesday, it collected ₹2.5 crore, bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹567.8 crore, as per ‘Sacnilk’. While ‘Chhaava’ continues to rake in impressive numbers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently linked it to the ongoing unrest in Nagpur.

During a session in the Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis claimed that the film had stirred public anger against Aurangzeb. He urged people to maintain peace, stating, “The movie has reignited emotions, but it is crucial to keep Maharashtra peaceful.”

His remarks come in the wake of violent clashes in Nagpur on Monday. Tensions escalated after rumors surfaced about the desecration of a holy book during a demonstration by right-wing groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The situation remains tense, with law enforcement on high alert.

Maharashtra CM #DevendraFadnavis said that the violence that erupted in #Nagpur “looks like a well-planned attack”. He said that rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt, as the VHP and #BajrangDal protested in the winter capital of the state.… pic.twitter.com/aVWhd5GX0F — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) March 18, 2025

‘Chhaava’ had a strong fourth-week finish with a total of ₹55.95 crore. The film saw a significant jump in collections on Friday, surging 61.11% to earn ₹7.25 crore. The momentum continued over the weekend, with ₹7.9 crore on Saturday and ₹8 crore on Sunday.

However, Monday brought a steep drop of 66.88%, bringing in only ₹2.65 crore, followed by another dip on Tuesday. The film recorded a Hindi occupancy rate of 10.42% and a Telugu occupancy of 12.77% on the same day.

In terms of domestic earnings, ‘Chhaava’ has outperformed some of Bollywood’s biggest hits. Globally, its total collection has now crossed ₹764 crore, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films. With ‘Stree 2’ currently standing at ₹597 crore, ‘Chhaava’ is only ₹30 crore away from surpassing it.