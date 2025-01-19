Bosco Martis teaches Asha Bhosle “Tauba Tauba” dance steps

Bosco Martis, the renowned dance choreographer, had a truly heartwarming experience when he met legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her home. The two shared a delightful moment as Bosco taught Asha Tai the iconic dance moves from the popular track “Tauba Tauba,” which he choreographed for the film ‘Bad Newz’.

The choreography was famously performed by actor Vicky Kaushal, and Asha Bhosle was eager to try out the signature steps herself during their meeting.

Bosco captured the special moment in a video shared on his Instagram. In the clip, he arrives at Asha’s house with a gift in hand.

The two sat down on a sofa, exchanging warm conversation, which soon turned to the famous dance steps from “Tauba Tauba.”

Asha Bhosle, ever the good sport, attempted the moves with enthusiasm, and even asked Bosco to demonstrate the signature step, which he did with ease.

Along with the video, Bosco expressed his gratitude for the meeting, sharing how meaningful the experience was for him. In his post, he wrote, “91 or 19! Was such a heartwarming experience to meet @asha.bhosle tai! Her energy is infectious and has such an amazing and inspiring vibe. Was blessed to get her blessings. Long live.”

In addition to the dance lesson, Bosco gifted Asha a scented candle.

This meeting comes after Asha Bhosle surprised her fans with a performance of the “Tauba Tauba” hook steps during a concert in Dubai. The legendary singer not only performed the song from ‘Bad Newz’ but also showcased the viral dance moves, delighting the audience with her timeless charm.

Dharma Productions, which shared a clip of her performance, aptly described the moment as “when ‘Tauba Tauba’ met timeless charm.”

Asha Bhosle’s career spans decades. She is popular for her iconic songs such as “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” “Chura Liya Hai Tumne,” and “Kehdoon Tumhen,” among many others.