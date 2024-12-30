Asha Bhosle stuns Dubai with ‘Tauba Tauba’ hook step; Karan Aujla reacts

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, at the remarkable age of 91, left her Dubai audience in awe by performing Karan Aujla’s hit track “Tauba Tauba” during a live concert.

Draped in an elegant white saree with a black border, the legendary artist not only sang the song but also recreated the iconic hook step originally performed by actor Vicky Kaushal in the film ‘Bad Newz’.

A video capturing this moment has taken social media by storm. Setting aside her microphone, Asha Bhosle confidently showcased her ‘Tauba Tauba’ moves, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

The performance has sparked a wave of admiration online, with fans and colleagues from the music and film industries showering her with praise.

Among those deeply moved by her tribute was Karan Aujla, the original singer of ‘Tauba Tauba’. He shared his heartfelt appreciation on social media, calling the moment “iconic.”

In an emotional note, Aujla reflected on his humble beginnings, describing how he had written the song at 27 without formal training in music or instruments.

“@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, just performed ‘Tauba Tauba,’” Aujla wrote. “A song created by a kid from a small village with no musical background. She sang it at 91 better than I ever could. This moment has inspired me to continue creating melodies and memories.”

Aujla also shared a video of Bhosle’s performance, expressing his gratitude for the recognition and the motivation it has given him.

Asha Bhosle, often hailed as one of the greatest and most versatile singers in Indian cinema, continues to amaze audiences with her energy and talent. With a career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs in multiple Indian languages and earned numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards, and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000.

In 2011, the Guinness World Records recognized her as the most recorded artist in music history.