Bollywood’s A-listers shine in family moments in 2023

The lives of public figures are often in the spotlight, with only a handful of India’s most beloved actors mastering the delicate balance of work and personal life, fully embracing moments with their families and friends. Let’s stroll down memory lane and revisit some of the most heartwarming family moments shared by some of the Hindi Film Industry’s biggest stars in 2023.

1. Hrithik Roshan: A Diwali to Remember

Known for his privacy, Hrithik Roshan dedicates quality time to his family when not immersed in work commitments. From celebrating Holi, Mahashivratri, Ganesh Chaturthi to Diwali and Christmas, the Roshans devote festive seasons to uninterrupted family time. Behold the Great Indian Family portrait straight from Hrithik Roshan’s radiant Diwali 2023.

2. Salman Khan: Eid Celebrations with Family

The quintessential family man of the Indian Film industry, Salman Khan shared a heartfelt moment with his Khan-daan on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The actor posted a picture with his parents and siblings, radiating love and togetherness.

Advertisement

3. Shah Rukh Khan: Flag Hoisting Tradition Continues

The doting father, Shah Rukh Khan continued a patriotic tradition, sharing an image of himself hoisting the national flag with his youngest son, Abram. SRK emphasized the significance of instilling values and traditions in the next generation.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan: Diwali Bliss with Saif and Kids

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her captivating on and offscreen persona, gave fans a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations with husband Saif and their adorable kids – Taimur and Jeh. The picture captured a moment of tranquility and love. It reminds us that even the brightest stars find joy in simple family moments.

5. Katrina Kaif: Holi Hues with Vicky Kaushal and Family

Katrina Kaif, along with husband Vicky Kaushal, shared a vibrant still from their Holi celebrations. The picture not only showcased the couple’s chemistry but also highlighted the importance of cultural celebrations and family bonds in their lives.

6. Anushka Sharma: Ganesh Chaturthi Puja

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Lord Ganesha with a heartwarming Puja during Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing glimpses of the sacred ritual, Anushka gave a sneak peek into the spiritual and cultural facets of her life.

In a world of cinema driven by onscreen action, these simple behind-the-scenes real-life moments of Indian actors showcase that, at the end of the day, ‘It is all about loving your family!’.