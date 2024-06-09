At least 10 pilgrims killed, 33 injured as terrorists ambush bus in Reasi of Jammu

At least ten pilgrims were killed and 33 others injured on Sunday evening when terrorists ambushed a bus carrying them to the Shiv Khouri temple in the Reasi district of Jammu.

The exact number of casualties was yet to be confirmed by authorities. However, sources said that six bodies have so far been sent to the hospital at Pouni.

Terrorists reportedly shot the driver of the bus as a result of which the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near the Teryath village (near Pouni village) in Reasi. The driver identified as Vijay Kumar is reported to have died on the spot.

Reports said that terrorists fired from the US made M-4 and AK assault rifles.

Army and paramilitary forces have cordoned the area and launched a search for the terrorists. Empty AK- bullet shells have been found in the area.

According to sources, it is the same group of terrorists who were hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by locals and the Army and police joined later.

Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma said that the bus, which was on its way to Reasi from Shiv Khori, was attacked by a group of terrorists hiding there and opened fire on the bus. The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it fell down into a deep gorge.

Injured persons have been shifted to Narayana Hospital and District Hospital Reasi.

The SSP added that ”We were on high alert for the past many days and the whole Shiv Khori Shrine is under tight security as per intelligence inputs”. She added that village defence guards (VDGs) have also been put on alert.