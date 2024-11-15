Bollywood memes on winter: Send these to your friends and stay warm

Karan Johar calls 1,000 cr deal with Adar Poonawalla ‘traumatizing’
Karan Johar sells a 50% stake in Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions for ₹1,000 crore, sharing his experience of the deal.
Bollywood memes are taking over social media, offering a fun way to stay warm this winter. Share these hilarious takes on the cold wave with your friends.
As winter sets in across India, Bollywood themed memes are quickly becoming a viral way to express the seasonal chill. Social media platforms are buzzing with memes about battling the intense cold wave, with some comparing it humorously to extreme Bollywood moments.
A few recurring themes include references to the fierce winter, where people are depicted in exaggeratedly layered clothing, and some even joke about the cold making it hard to get out of bed, drawing parallels to Bollywood characters in dramatic freeze-frame moments.
For example, memes often use the dramatic expressions from Bollywood films, capturing the feeling of intense cold.
Other funny memes include moments when one feels “too cold” to leave the house, with Bollywood characters in the frame.
If you’re looking for more winter humor, check out the latest trending memes related to winter’s biting cold and Bollywood-inspired memes on them!
