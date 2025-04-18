Emraan Hashmi shares ‘Ground Zero’ gives proper due to BSF’s courage and sacrifices

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi opened up about his upcoming film “Ground Zero,” emphasizing how the movie honors the bravery and sacrifices of the Border Security Force (BSF).

According to the actor, the film accurately represents the dedication and valor of BSF personnel, with their real-life experiences and contributions forming the core of the narrative. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Emraan shared his deep appreciation for the Border Security Force (BSF) and emphasized how the film pays homage to their bravery and sacrifices. Addressing concerns raised by members of the armed forces regarding their portrayal in cinema, Hashmi assured that “Ground Zero” truly does justice to the BSF, making them the heart of the story.

Advertisement

The ‘Murder’ actor told IANS, “From day one, the BSF was involved in the making of this film. We consulted them during scriptwriting, took their feedback, and documented everything with their consent. This story is about them—their courage, sacrifices, and lives. They are at the heart of the narrative. The entire film is a tribute to the BSF.”

Advertisement

When asked whether any scenes required assistance from real BSF personnel, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor admitted that the shoot came with its fair share of challenges.

“Every day brought new challenges. I gravitate towards roles that make me slightly nervous—because that fear pushes me to work harder. There’s always that thought on set: “I need to do something outstanding today.” That nervous energy keeps you sharp. Portraying a BSF officer for the first time meant I had to work harder physically and emotionally. The psychological state of a soldier—what they carry internally—was especially challenging to express. But that’s what ultimately shows up in the performance,” Emraan explained.

Emraan Hashmi is all set to portray BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey in “Ground Zero,” a gripping action thriller inspired by a landmark mission—one that led to the elimination of Ghazi Baba. The mission is hailed as the BSF’s most successful operation in five decades.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the much-anticipated film is slated for release in theatres on April 25, 2025.