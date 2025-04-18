Sonakshi Sinha claps back at a troll predicting her divorce

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot last year. The couple’s interfaith marriage sparked a lot of discussion among netizens. The ‘Lootera’ actress has always spoken her mind and confronted nonsense head-on. Recently, she gave it back to a troll who audaciously predicted her divorce.

Recently, a troll commented on one of her pictures on Instagram. The user wrote, “Your divorce is too close to you.” Sonakshi Sinha was in no mood to let the comment slide. She replied, “Pehele teri mummy papa karenge, phir hum. Promise. (First, your parents will get a divorce. Then we will, promise.)”

Meanwhile, the actress has previously spoken about their interfaith union. Speaking with Hauterrfly, she said, “We were not looking at religion. We are two people in love who wanted to get married, and that’s exactly what we did. He is not enforcing his religion on me, and I am not enforcing mine on him. We never even discussed religion. We don’t sit and talk about it. Instead, we appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They have certain traditions in their home, and I have mine. I respect them and their culture, just as they respect me and my family. That’s how it should be.”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after seven years of dating. Announcing the happy news, Sonakshi shared a heartfelt post. She wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs…leading up to this moment, where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods…we are now man and wife.”

Moreover, on the work front, Sonakshi’s last was ‘Kakuda’ alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Subsequently, her next is ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ alongside Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.