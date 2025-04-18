Shoojit Sircar exposes Bollywood’s crisis: Recycled stories, sky-high fees

Shoojit Sircar speaks out: It’s been a bumpy ride for Bollywood in 2025 so far. Big names, massive budgets, glossy promotions—yet the box office is barely buzzing. Even Salman Khan’s much-hyped Eid release ‘Sikandar’ couldn’t work its usual magic, leaving fans and filmmakers wondering: What’s going on?

Enter Shoojit Sircar, one of the few filmmakers in the industry known for both substance and success. In a recent chat with ANI, the ‘Piku’ and ‘October’ director didn’t hold back while diagnosing Bollywood’s box office blues.

“The problem is simple,” Sircar said. “We’re stuck in a loop. You can’t just keep recycling old stories and expect the audience to show up. There has to be something fresh, something risky.”

In an era where audiences are spoilt for choice—OTT platforms, global content, and experimental indies—Sircar believes filmmakers need to push boundaries. “Whatever the genre, you have to bring something new to the table. That’s what people are hungry for,” he said.

But the lack of storytelling innovation isn’t the only issue. According to Sircar, ballooning actor fees are also dragging productions down. Without naming names, he pointed out that some of the industry’s top stars might need a reality check.

“Let’s be honest—some popular actors need to reconsider what they’re charging. If they don’t, directors will stop calling them. It’s that simple,” he warned.

Sircar also highlighted how his production company, Rising Sun Films, keeps a tight grip on budgets. “We’ve always worked within our means. And we’ve collaborated with actors who understand the importance of that. They know they’re doing a Shoojit Sircar film, not a spectacle with an unlimited budget,” he added.

And it seems like this model is working. While other biggies have flopped this year, Sircar’s grounded approach stands in sharp contrast to the lavish, high-stakes productions that have sunk without a trace.

So far, the only real box office winner in 2025 has been ‘Chhaava’, starring Vicky Kaushal. While others fizzle, this period drama has quietly emerged as the year’s lone blockbuster.

Sircar’s advice for the industry is clear: take risks, tell better stories, and stop burning money on star power alone. Audiences aren’t just looking for names anymore—they’re looking for narratives.

And if Bollywood doesn’t adapt soon? It might be time to dim the lights on some very expensive dreams.