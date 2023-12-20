Bollywood cheers as Rajkumar Hirani hits 20-year mark

Celebrating a remarkable two decades in the film industry, acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani is being showered with heartfelt congratulations from Bollywood’s finest. As the highly anticipated release of his latest venture, “Dunki,” approaches, colleagues and friends in the industry are expressing their admiration for the director’s illustrious journey.

In a heartwarming video shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on the digital platform X (formerly X), industry stalwarts including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and more, extend their warm wishes to the maestro.

Shah Rukh Khan, a veteran actor and longtime friend of Hirani, took a moment to express his admiration, saying, “Hi Raju sir. Wishing you 20 years of happiness and goodness, and 20 years of your cinema completing. We have all grown up watching your movies and loved them, whether it’s Munnabhai, PK, and the list goes on and on. Here’s to the next 25 years of great cinema-making and teaching the world how to tell lovely stories. God bless you, sir.”

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, who has had the privilege of collaborating with the director, spoke glowingly of Hirani, describing him as “the best human being—more selfless, nicer, and harder working” in the film industry.

Aamir Khan, another frequent collaborator and fan of Hirani’s work, added his congratulations, expressing excitement for the upcoming film Dunki. “Congratulations, Raju, on completing 20 years. We are all excited to see what magic you and Shah Rukh have created with your upcoming film Dunki. Wishing you all the very best. You will be graced by success as you pursue capability. Lots of love.”

Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, and Taapsee Pannu, all of whom have shared the directorial experience with Rajkumar Hirani, poured their gratitude, collectively echoing the sentiment that the industry has been blessed to have a visionary filmmaker and storyteller like him.

As Rajkumar Hirani steps into his third decade in the film industry, the outpouring of love and respect from his peers signifies not only his professional accomplishments but also the lasting impact he has made on the hearts and minds of those he has collaborated with. Here’s to many more years of cinematic brilliance from the maestro!