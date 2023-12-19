Munna Bhai MBBS turns 20: Sanjay Dutt wishes for ‘Munna Bhai 3’

Celebrating a milestone in Bollywood, the iconic film “Munna Bhai MBBS” directed by Rajkumar Hirani marked its 20th anniversary today, triggering a wave of nostalgia and heartfelt messages from the film’s stars. Sanjay Dutt, who played the titular character Munna, took to social media to share a heartfelt video montage that encapsulates the essence of the film, featuring memorable scenes and even a touching glimpse of the late Sunil Dutt.

In an emotional caption accompanying the video, Dutt expressed gratitude for the two decades of laughter, emotions, and the magical “jadoo ki jhappi” that the film brought to audiences. Describing “Munna Bhai MBBS” as a timeless classic, he conveyed his earnest desire for a third installment in the franchise. Dutt’s caption read, “Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!”

Not to be left behind, Arshad Warsi, who portrayed the lovable Circuit in the film, shared a throwback picture featuring himself and Sanjay Dutt on his social media. With a touch of amazement, Warsi marveled at the passing of two decades since the film’s release. Expressing his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering love for the characters Munna and Circuit, Warsi wrote, “20 years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much.” The message was accompanied by folded hand emojis, symbolizing a gesture of humility and appreciation.

The outpouring of affection from the lead actors, coupled with the undying love from fans, has sparked renewed enthusiasm for the possibility of “Munna Bhai 3.” As the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences, the hope for another chapter in the Munna Bhai saga remains alive, promising a potential continuation of the laughter, camaraderie, and magic that defined the first two installments. Bollywood enthusiasts are now left eagerly anticipating any official announcements regarding the much-anticipated Munna Bhai 3.