Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Pushpa 2 and more to end 2024 with a bang

As 2024 almost comes to an end, the final months are packed with major movie releases that promise to excite audiences and leave an impact at the box office. While the first part of the year may have seen only a few standout hits, these upcoming films are all about spectacle, drama, and entertainment that moviegoers crave.

From beloved franchises to much-anticipated sequels, here are some of the films that are gearing up to make the end of 2024 an unforgettable time for cinema.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kicking off the festive season, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is a film that has generated significant buzz. The franchise has earned a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, thanks to its unique blend of horror and comedy.

This third installment is expected to live up to its predecessors, bringing a new twist while maintaining the beloved elements of the series. The trailer alone has sparked conversations, setting high expectations for its Diwali release. Fans of the previous films can look forward to November 1, 2024, when this spooky yet fun rollercoaster hits the theaters, just in time for the holiday season.

Singham Again

Also dropping on Diwali, November 1, is ‘Singham Again’. As part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, this action-packed movie is already making waves. Ajay Devgn returns as the iconic no-nonsense cop, promising explosive stunts and hard-hitting action sequences that have become a trademark of the franchise.

The audience response to the trailer has been overwhelming, hinting that this latest entry could surpass the success of its predecessors. With a stellar cast and high-octane action, ‘Singham Again’ aims to be one of the biggest releases of the year, providing a perfect Diwali treat for action lovers.

Kanguva

South Indian cinema continues to captivate national and international audiences, and ‘Kanguva’ is poised to be another feather in its cap. Slated for release on November 14, 2024, this highly anticipated movie is expected to be a massive hit, not just in the South but across India.

The film’s trailer has already given audiences a taste of the grand scale, unique storyline, and visual spectacle they can expect. With larger-than-life characters and intense drama, ‘Kanguva’ is positioned to dominate the box office, continuing the South Indian industry’s streak of delivering back-to-back blockbusters.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Another major release this year is ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, the sequel to the hugely successful ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj captured the imagination of viewers everywhere, and fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of his story.

The teaser has hinted at the film’s action-packed narrative and intense performances, which are bound to live up to the hype. Set for release on December 6, 2024, ‘Pushpa 2’ is expected to be a record-breaking box office sensation, potentially becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Baby John

Rounding out the year is ‘Baby John’, a Hindi-language action thriller starring Varun Dhawan in the lead. Directed by Kalees and inspired by Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film ‘Theri’, ‘Baby’ promises to bring a gripping story and high-voltage drama to the big screen. With a talented cast that includes Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, this movie is poised to make an impact when it releases.

Packed with action and emotional moments, ‘Baby John’ is yet another title that could become a fan favorite as 2024 comes to an end.