Director reveals Junaid Khan’s one-take six-minute monologue in ‘Maharaj’

Junaid Khan has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike with his compelling performance in the film ‘Maharaj’. The actor, stepping into the shoes of a journalist, brought an impressive depth and authenticity to his role.

Director Siddharth P. Malhotra praised Junaid’s skills, particularly noting a standout moment in the film: an eight-minute monologue that was ultimately trimmed to six minutes. What makes this feat even more impressive is that Junaid delivered it in a single take.

Malhotra expressed his pride as the first director to work with Junaid, emphasizing how the actor’s background in theater contributed significantly to the film’s success.

“Working with Junaid was a breeze,” Malhotra shared. “His theater experience was invaluable. Both my writers come from a playwright background as well, and during the pandemic, we spent almost a year refining the script, rehearsing extensively to ensure we found the right balance for ‘Maharaj’.”

He mentioned how crucial it was to get Junaid’s character just right, noting, “We wanted to capture his smiles, his intensity—every nuance mattered.”

The director fondly recalled the moment Junaid delivered his monologue, describing it as a “proud papa moment.” He highlighted the actor’s meticulous preparation, saying, “He rehearsed it so well! He understood the pauses and the different tones needed to address various characters in the speech.”

With such an impressive debut, expectations are high for Junaid’s future projects. Fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming untitled film alongside Khushi Kapoor, as well as another collaboration with the talented Sai Pallavi. The buzz surrounding his career is palpable, and many are keen to see how Junaid will build upon the strong foundation established in ‘Maharaj’.