Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Bad Boy. On Saturday, the makers of the flick finally dropped the first look poster of the film. To everyone’s surprise, Dabangg star Salman Khan took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look poster of the film.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Salman wrote, “All d vry best Namashi for #BadBoy. Poster lajawaab! (sic).” In the poster, one can see lead actors Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi, in all flaming hues of orange and yellow, posing for the shutterbugs.

Namashi, who is super excited for the film said, “Bad Boy is a dream come true. To be launched in an out-and-out commercial film, with the guidance of Sajid bhai and Raj ji, was an honour. I enjoyed every second of filming this lovely film”.

“Just like the poster, the story of ‘Bad Boy’ is engaging and appealing. Drama, music, action, romance- these elements are the core of the film. Commercial cinema is one of the genres that the audience enjoys and loves the most. We present to you our first poster featuring the lead star cast of the film Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi,” said veteran filmmaker Santoshi.

For the unversed, Amrin is the daughter of the film’s producer Sajid Qureshi. She said, “Bad Boy is everything that she could have asked for. It’s a dream movie filled with entertainment and everything nice. Each and every moment was magic on set and I cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

The film is produced by Sajid Qureshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada. It’s co-produced by Wacky Khan.

Meanwhile, Salman is in Panvel farmhouse, practicing self-isolation along with others.