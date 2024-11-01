‘Baby John’ leaked teaser shows Varun Dhawan in a new avatar! Fans are blown away

Atlee’s highly anticipated actioner ‘Baby John’ shows Varun Dhawan in a never-seen-before look. The teaser of the upcoming film premiered at the screening of ‘Bhool Bhuliyaa 3’ and fans can’t have enough of it. Despite the makers requesting viewers to not record the trailer, fans couldn’t help but pick up their phones. While Varun boasts a versatile filmography and has headlined action dramas in films like ‘Badlapur,’ ‘Baby John’ gives him his first through and through actioner. In the short clip, the actor sports multiple looks and roles, sending fans into a frenzy.

The upcoming title is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’(2016). The leaked trailer opens with a little girl iterating that a united group of ants can even defeat the gigantic elephant. Enter Varun Dhawan sporting a rugged and grunge look and flaunting his chiselled physique. In the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. Heightening anticipations, the teaser promises a pulse-pounding and entertaining actioner. The teaser also presents glimpses of Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and the lead antagonist, Jackie Shroff.

#BabyJohnTeaser OUT NOW! Superstar #VarunDhawan is back with a bang, bringing pure swag and power to the screen! His new avatar as #BabyJohn is set to break records and hearts alike. Advertisement Get ready, because this is 300cr material loading up! The hype is real, and #VarunDhawan… pic.twitter.com/OHTNpUqnMO — Vivek Mishra (@actor_vivekm) November 1, 2024



Set for Christmas release, the trailer has already sent fans into a frenzy and the internet is buzzing with excitement. One fan wrote, “#BabyJohnTrailer. Emotion, Action and Swag, #BabyJohn Trailer Streaming In Theaters with #SinghamAgain. #VarunDhawan Is On Fire.” Sharing the teaser, another penned, “BabyJohnTeaser OUT NOW! Superstar #VarunDhawan is back with a bang, bringing pure swag and power to the screen! His new avatar as #BabyJohn is set to break records and hearts alike. Get ready, because this is 300cr material loading up! The hype is real, and #VarunDhawan is all geared up to rule the box office like never before! This one’s going to be MASSIVE! Don’t miss the fire!” Additionally, several users echoed sentiments like “Mass Ka Baap Baby John.”

Mass Ka Baap Baby John pic.twitter.com/XraFzqlnKf — ` (@imviaan_) November 1, 2024



Meanwhile, previous reports stated that Salman Khan will have a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-led film. This would mark Salman’s second tantalising cameo this year, following ‘Singham Again.’

Also Read: Diwali box office: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ edges past ‘Singham Again’ in pre-sales

Helmed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25. The actioner is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani. Meanwhile, the production is under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios and Apple Studios. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi. Additionally, Keerthy Suresh and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the film.