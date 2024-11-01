Diwali box office: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ edges past ‘Singham Again’ in pre-sales

In a thrilling box office showdown this Diwali, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, starring Kartik Aaryan, has taken the lead in advance ticket sales over Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’.

According to data from the industry tracking portal Sacnilk, the horror-comedy has gained a slight edge thanks to an extended pre-sales period, allowing fans to secure their seats a few days earlier in certain locations.

As of now, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has raked in an impressive ₹19.22 crore gross from advance bookings, selling approximately 5.54 lakh tickets across 9,901 shows nationwide. Its strong performance is particularly notable in key regions like Maharashtra, where it grossed ₹4.09 crore, followed by Delhi with ₹3.8 crore and Gujarat at ₹2.58 crore.

The film has also shown a robust appeal in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, garnering ₹1.8 crore and ₹1.34 crore, respectively.

However, ‘Singham Again’ remains a formidable opponent. The action-packed sequel has achieved a solid ₹18.69 crore gross from pre-sales, with about 5.12 lakh tickets sold for 13,689 shows. Its strongest markets include Maharashtra, where it amassed ₹4.57 crore, Gujarat with ₹3.83 crore, and Uttar Pradesh, generating ₹1.5 crore. Karnataka also contributed with ₹1.14 crore in advance sales.

Industry analysts predict that both films will have a strong opening on their release day. Estimates suggest that ‘Singham Again’ could gross around ₹82 crore (approximately ₹68 crore nett), while ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is expected to earn ₹55 crore gross (around ₹45 crore nett) on Day 1.

As the countdown to their release continues, the competition between these two highly anticipated films intensifies, promising an exciting Diwali for moviegoers.

With both films offering distinct flavors—horror-comedy versus action-packed drama—audiences are eagerly awaiting the chance to see which one will ultimately dominate the Diwali box office.