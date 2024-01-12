Atlee praises Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in ‘Merry Christmas’

Director Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ hit theaters today. Director Atlee, renowned for helming the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan,’ has lauded the performances of actors Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif.

Sharing his thoughts on his X account, Atlee wrote, “#MerryChristmas! I’ve been eager to share this one. A beautiful love story blended with an amazing thriller is my favorite recent narrative.”

He added, “@VijaySethuOffl, your performance was pure class, and the climax was simply wow. You’re a constant inspiration; keep enchanting us with such delightful films. Love you, and @KatrinaKaifFB’s work is stunning. #shriramraghavn, sir, what a film! It’s a pure classic, evident in every frame. Another blockbuster for you, sir.”

#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favorite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller. @VijaySethuOffl na you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration, keep inspiring… pic.twitter.com/vmgzbz2Jzq — atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 12, 2024

‘Merry Christmas,’ directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film’s makers hosted a grand premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday night, drawing the presence of several big B-town celebs.

Vicky Kaushal also attended to support his wife, Katrina. The couple walked hand-in-hand and posed for the paparazzi at the event.

The movie is shot in two languages, with distinct supporting actors. The Hindi version includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

The Tamil version showcases Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in corresponding roles. (ANI)

