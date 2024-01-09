Katrina Kaif calls Vijay Sethupathi the ‘class topper’, here’s why

In a recent candid conversation, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shed light on her preparations for her upcoming film “Merry Christmas,” unveiling an intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpse into her collaboration with renowned director Sriram Raghavan and co-star Vijay Sethupathi. Breaking away from her usual portrayals of ‘morally upright’ characters, Katrina spoke about the unique approach Raghavan took in shaping her role as Maria in the film.

Katrina shared that Raghavan, known for his meticulous storytelling, assigned her an unconventional task to delve deeper into the psyche of her character. He encouraged her to take a proactive role in crafting Maria’s backstory, providing her with a blank canvas to explore the character’s origins, motivations, and identity. “He said, ‘Tell me what you think, where she came from, who she is, why she does what she does.’ That process really helped me understand the world,” Katrina revealed, emphasizing the significance of this homework in her character development.

The actress, known for her versatility, addressed the question of transitioning from portraying morally upright roles to the enigmatic Maria. She clarified that her previous roles did not diminish her understanding or connection to Maria’s character, highlighting the enriching discussions she had with Raghavan as a pivotal factor in bridging the gap. This collaborative approach allowed Katrina to navigate the complexities of Maria’s world and bring authenticity to her portrayal.

In an amusing revelation, Katrina playfully referred to her co-star Vijay Sethupathi as the “class topper.” When asked whether Sethupathi, too, was handed the task of penning a backstory, Katrina chuckled and remarked, “I don’t think he was asked to write a backstory. I think that homework was only given to me. Because he’s the class topper, no? He already has the tag of a great artist and a great actor.”

The actress’s statement not only provided a lighthearted moment but also underscored the respect and admiration she holds for Vijay Sethupathi’s prowess in the world of cinema. As “Merry Christmas” continues to generate anticipation, Katrina Kaif’s hands-on approach to character development and the camaraderie with her co-star promise an engaging cinematic experience for the audience.