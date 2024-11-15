“Aryan and Robin grew up together”: Shalini Passi on her bond with SRK family

Shalini Passi, a renowned Delhi-based art connoisseur, recently shared heartfelt insights about her deep-rooted friendship with Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

In a candid virtual interview with ANI, Shalini revealed how her family’s bond with the Khans has spanned generations, from their time in Delhi to their current lives in Mumbai.

Shalini and her husband Sanjay Passi, the Chairman of Pasco Group, have known Shah Rukh and Gauri for decades. Sanjay and Shah Rukh attended the same school and college in Delhi, while Gauri and Shalini’s families were neighbors in the city.

Advertisement

The close ties between the two families go beyond just friendships—they are also family-like, as Shalini explained that their sons, Aryan Khan and Robin Passi, grew up together.

“Aryan and Robin decided to go to the same universities, and they are only six months apart,” Shalini shared. Their bond continues to thrive, reflecting the enduring relationship between their parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Passi (@shalini.passi)

During the interview, Shalini also reminisced about the time when an old picture of her and Gauri went viral after being featured on Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. The picture, taken during Shalini’s wedding festivities, showed her and Gauri in beautiful ethnic attire at a Mata ki Chowki event.

Shalini recalled the special moment, saying, “I met Gauri and Shah Rukh during my engagement… It was a wonderful time, filled with happy memories.”

Shalini’s appearance on ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ brought her significant attention, allowing the public a glimpse into her extravagant lifestyle and vibrant personality.