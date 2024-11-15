Diljit Dosanjh warned by Telangana: No songs on alcohol or drugs at Hyderabad concert

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his much-anticipated concert in Hyderabad on Friday night. However, just ahead of the event, the Telangana government issued a legal notice to Diljit, cautioning him against performing songs that promote themes of alcohol, drugs, or violence.

This move comes after a resident of Chandigarh raised concerns, accompanied by video evidence, pointing to Dosanjh’s previous performance in New Delhi where he allegedly sang songs such as “Case,” “Panch Tara,” and “Patiala Peg,” which were perceived to glamorize these themes.

The notice, issued by the District Welfare Officer from the Department of Women and Child Welfare, Rangareddy, highlighted that Dosanjh’s prior concert at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in October included such songs.

Citing this as a reason for concern, the authorities in Telangana preemptively reached out to Diljit to ensure his Hyderabad concert aligns with local guidelines.

Additionally, the notice addressed concert policies involving young attendees. Organizers have been urged to reconsider allowing children under the age of 13 at the event, as loud music and flashing lights—common in such concerts—pose potential risks to young audience members.

The authorities specified that no children should be included on stage during the performance, further underscoring a protective stance on youth involvement at live events.

Diljit arrived in Hyderabad ahead of his show and embracing the city’s rich cultural heritage. On his itinerary were visits to prominent sites; he offered prayers at a Shiva temple and sought blessings at a local gurdwara, expressing his appreciation for the historical city.

This concert, a part of his “Dil-Luminati Tour 2024,” marks the continuation of Dosanjh’s energetic live shows across India, which began with a much-talked-about performance in New Delhi.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m., promising a night of music, energy, and celebration, as long as the guidelines are respected.