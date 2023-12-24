Arbaaz Khan’s stealthy Christmas eve wedding with Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan, the renowned actor-filmmaker, was seen making a low-key entrance at his sister Arpita Khan’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday, sparking heightened speculation about his impending nuptials with the alleged love interest, Sshura Khan. The actor, known for his subdued demeanor, opted for a casual look as he discreetly arrived at the familial abode, which is set to witness the union on Christmas Eve.

The grapevine has been abuzz with whispers of Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage, a topic that the celebrity himself has chosen to remain mum about. Nevertheless, the latest buzz suggests that Arbaaz and Sshura Khan will be exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony, with the festivities centered around Arpita Khan’s home.

Adding to the familial ambiance, Arbaaz’s son from his previous marriage with Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, was also seen entering his aunt Arpita’s residence. The familial ties were further enhanced by the presence of actor Ridhima Pandit, who graced the occasion in an elegant yellow ethnic ensemble.

The impending union comes after Arbaaz Khan’s reported courtship with make-up artist Sshura Khan, marking a new chapter in his romantic journey following his separation from Giorgia Andriani. Despite their conspicuous presence together, both Arbaaz and Sshura have maintained a stoic silence regarding their relationship.

The love story, as per speculations, blossomed on the sets of Arbaaz’s upcoming film, “Patna Shukla,” offering a silver lining amid the pandemic-induced gloom. The decision to tie the knot apparently crystallized spontaneously, prompting the couple to opt for a hush-hush affair with only close family members in attendance.

Arbaaz Khan’s past matrimonial journey includes a significant chapter with Malaika Arora, whom he married in 1998. However, the couple officially parted ways in May 2017. Despite their separation, Malaika and Arbaaz maintain an amicable relationship as they co-parent Arhaan Khan, who recently embarked on a journey to the United States for higher education. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has been romantically linked with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years, solidifying the resilience of familial bonds in the ever-evolving landscape of celebrity relationships.