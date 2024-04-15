Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda celebrate one-month anniversary with a video

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the newlyweds who captured everyone’s hearts with their beautiful wedding ceremony, are marking a special milestone today – their one-month wedding anniversary. Sharing a glimpse of their joyous celebration, the couple took to Instagram to post their first wedding video, giving fans a peek into the magical moments of their big day.

In the heartfelt video, Pulkit and Kriti shared snippets from their haldi, mehendi, chooda, and the wedding festivities. One touching moment captured Pulkit reading out a heartfelt speech to his bride, expressing his deep love and admiration. “I could tell you that you are my moon and stars, I could tell you that you heal my scars,” he lovingly conveyed.

The video also showcased the couple shedding tears of happiness, encapsulating the overwhelming emotions of their special day. Pulkit and Kriti’s genuine bond and love for each other shone through every frame, leaving viewers enchanted.

Taking to Instagram, the couple expressed their gratitude and love, stating, “We found ourselves when we found each other, and that’s the most beautiful kind of love. It’s been a month since the wedding, but our forever began lifetimes ago.”

Fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt anniversary wishes, celebrating the love and happiness radiating from Pulkit and Kriti’s union. The couple, who began their journey together in 2019, exchanged vows on March 15 at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, in a ceremony that was both intimate and grand.

As Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda reminisce about their special day and look forward to a lifetime of love and togetherness, their heartfelt video serves as a beautiful reminder of the power of love and the joy of finding one’s soulmate. Here’s to many more months and years of happiness for the lovely couple!