Salman Khan’s family addresses firing incident

Arbaaz Khan, speaking on behalf of the Khan family, addressed the recent alarming incident where two unidentified individuals fired shots outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The event has deeply unsettled the family, Arbaaz conveyed, debunking any claims suggesting otherwise. He emphasized their cooperation with the Mumbai Police in the ongoing investigation.

The Sunday morning incident, marked by the assailants’ arrival on a motorcycle with concealed identities, points to a meticulously planned attack, firing four rounds before fleeing, leaving a live cartridge behind. The Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned two individuals for questioning, focusing on the ownership and procurement of the motorcycle linked to the incident.

Sources reveal that the summoned individuals possess vital information regarding the motorcycle’s ownership and acquisition process. The investigation delves into whether the motorcycle was acquired directly by the shooter or through intermediaries. Over 15 individuals have been interrogated thus far in connection with the case.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde engaged in a discussion with Salman Khan, proposing heightened security measures. Since November 2022, Salman’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from certain gangsters. He has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has upgraded to an armored vehicle for added protection.

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s latest venture, ‘Tiger 3’, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, garnered box office success. His future projects include ‘The Bull’, directed by Vishnuvardhan, and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, he headlines AR Murugadoss’ ‘Sikandar’, slated for Eid 2025 release.

Salman Khan’s family appreciates the outpouring of love and support during this challenging time. They remain optimistic about the Mumbai Police’s efforts to ensure their safety and seek closure in the ongoing investigation.