Ananya Panday reveals how Deepika Padukone helped her break industry stereotypes

Ananya Panday recently shared her admiration for Deepika Padukone, highlighting the Bollywood star’s strength and grace in advocating for others on set.

Reflecting on her early days in the industry, Ananya revealed that she initially didn’t realize she could assert her own boundaries.

“When I started out, I didn’t know that one could really stand up for themselves. I used to just do what I was asked to do,” she admitted.

However, working alongside Deepika in ‘Gehraiyaan’ changed her perspective. Ananya praised Deepika for being a role model who stood up for everyone on set, particularly in a respectful and empathetic manner.

“Whenever a woman speaks up, she’s often labeled as bossy or difficult. But Deepika conveyed her needs in such a polite and considerate way, which made me realize that there’s a way to do it without compromising on kindness,” Ananya shared.

The actress spoke candidly during the 2024 edition of the ‘O Womaniya’ roundtable, where she was joined by fellow industry figures like Richa Chadha, Shakun Batra, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, along with moderator Anupama Chopra.

Ananya reflected on how Deepika’s example inspired her to speak up more confidently in her own career. “Deepika inspired me as a younger actress to make a change. Now, when something doesn’t sit right with me, I voice it,” she said.

She added that she is now more conscious of her choices, particularly in how women are portrayed on-screen, ensuring that she doesn’t reinforce harmful stereotypes.

Ananya’s personal growth is evident as she continues to evolve both professionally and personally. Recently, she starred in ‘CTRL’, a thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and will soon be seen in the romantic drama ‘Chand Mera Dil’, alongside Lakshya.