Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick tie the knot in Italy

Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have embarked on a new chapter together, officially tying the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony held in Italy. The couple has shared their joy with fans through a series of enchanting photos from their special day.

In a series of heartwarming Instagram posts, Jackson and Westwick gave followers a first look at their idyllic wedding. Amy Jackson dazzled in a timeless white gown, complete with a flowing veil that trailed gracefully behind her. Her look was completed with a delicate bouquet of white roses, which perfectly matched the elegant atmosphere of the occasion.

Ed Westwick complemented his bride’s elegance in a pristine white suit. The couple’s shared Instagram post featured two captivating images from the event. The first photo offered a glimpse of the venue, which had beautiful decoration with an abundance of white flowers, setting a romantic and dreamlike scene. The second photo captured a tender moment between the newlyweds, with Ed holding Amy close, their love and happiness evident in their expressions.

The caption accompanying the photos read, “The journey has just begun,” reflecting the couple’s excitement for their future together.

The couple’s engagement was just as charming, with Ed Westwick’s proposal in January sparking widespread joy. The couple celebrated their engagement with a dinner party in London, which saw Amy arriving with her son Andreas from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick made their relationship official on social media in 2022. Jackson, a British actress and model, is popular for her work in Indian cinema, particularly Tamil films. She has also appeared in a variety of films across different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English. Her notable roles include Amy Wilkinson in “Madrasapattinam” (2010), Sarah in “Singh Is Bliing” (2015), and Nila in “2.0” (2018). Her impressive career has earned her several accolades. Some of them are Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award, a SIIMA Award, and recognition at the London Asian Film Festival.