Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcome their baby boy

Actress Amy Jackson and ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Italy last August. After announcing pregnancy, the happy couple now welcomes their little bundle of joy. The two are now proud parents to a baby boy- Oscar Alexander Westwick. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared the news with an adorable set of monochrome photographs. Amy is already a mother of her five-year-old son Andreas, who she shares with ex-partner George Panayiotou. This will be her first child with her husband Ed Westwick.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared a bunch of endearing photographs, welcoming their baby boy. The first image captures Amy cradling Oscar in her arms. The little one is wrapped snugly in a bespoke blanket with his name embroidered on it. Meanwhile, Ed gently kisses Amy on the cheek. The second snapshot features either of them holding Oscar’s tiny hand and the third photograph has Amy gently kissing her son’s forehead. Sharing the adorable photos, the couple penned the caption, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

Last year, in November, the couple announced that they were expecting with a dreamy photoshoot. The two exchanged vows in a serene ceremony in Italy with an ivory décor. Surrounded by blooming white flowers, Amy looked ethereal in her ivory gown and lace-trimmed veil. With her slick back hair and minimal makeup, she looked stunning holding a bouquet of white roses. Ed was also matching outfits with her as he looked dapper in a white blazer over a crisp white shirt and black trousers.

The couple started dating after they met at the Silverstone racetrack in the UK in 2021. Subsequently, Amy Jackson made her relationship with the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor official on Instagram in 2022. Moreover, ahead of their wedding, they had an endearing engagement ceremony in January in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amy Jackson’s last was ‘Crackk’ with Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal, and Nora Fatehi.

